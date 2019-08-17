Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 385.53 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. On the competitive side is, Prothena Corporation plc which has a 27.9 Current Ratio and a 27.9 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $31.33, and a -20.28% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 35.8% and 92.7% respectively. About 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.