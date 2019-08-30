Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.75 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential downside is -18.94%. Principia Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 average target price and a 27.71% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Principia Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.8% and 97.3% respectively. 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.