Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1130.27 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 and a Quick Ratio of 19. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and has 8 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -21.35% at a $33 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 6%. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.