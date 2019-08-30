Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 NextCure Inc. 20 263.06 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19 respectively. Its competitor NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NextCure Inc.

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -21.07% for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $33. On the other hand, NextCure Inc.’s potential downside is -4.98% and its consensus target price is $33. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that NextCure Inc. seems more appealing than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Roughly 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.8% of NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than NextCure Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.