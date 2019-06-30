Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 and a Quick Ratio of 19. Competitively, Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $31.33, while its potential upside is 0.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.2% and 9.6% respectively. About 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.