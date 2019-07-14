Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

19 and 19 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -21.62% at a $31.33 average price target. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 88.82%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.2% and 73.1%. 61.4% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 8.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 88.59% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -46.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.