Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -21.26% at a $33 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares. About 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Intec Pharma Ltd. has 16.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance while Intec Pharma Ltd. has -93.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Intec Pharma Ltd.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.