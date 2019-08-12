Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 highlights Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19 and 19 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $31.33, with potential downside of -10.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Histogenics Corporation.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.