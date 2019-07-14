Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 125.38 N/A -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 while its Current Ratio is 19. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus price target of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $31.33, with potential downside of -21.62%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.6 consensus price target and a 66.20% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Eidos Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.2% and 92.2%. Insiders held 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.