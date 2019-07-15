Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.84 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. On the competitive side is, Denali Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a -22.12% downside potential and an average target price of $31.33. Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 35.72%. The information presented earlier suggests that Denali Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Eidos Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.