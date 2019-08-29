Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

This is a contrast between Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19. The Current Ratio of rival Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$33 is Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -18.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 15.1%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 16.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.