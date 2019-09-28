Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 42 -0.86 9.59M -1.74 0.00 Allakos Inc. 85 0.00 21.71M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22,876,908.40% -22.6% -21.7% Allakos Inc. 25,574,272.59% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 and a Quick Ratio of 19. Competitively, Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential downside is -9.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 97.4%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Allakos Inc. beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.