Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.57 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19 respectively. Its competitor Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.7 and its Quick Ratio is 11.7. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.37% for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $31.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.