Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) Touches $49.13 High on Sep, 19; Tivity Health (TVTY) Sellers Increased By 5.35% Their Shorts

The stock of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) reached all time high today, Sep, 19 and still has $50.60 target or 3.00% above today’s $49.13 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.84B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $50.60 PT is reached, the company will be worth $55.17M more. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 13,795 shares traded. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has risen 87.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.46% the S&P500.

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) had an increase of 5.35% in short interest. TVTY’s SI was 15.62 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.35% from 14.82M shares previously. With 1.14M avg volume, 14 days are for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s short sellers to cover TVTY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 44,761 shares traded. Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has declined 47.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TVTY News: 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH INC TVTY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16, REV VIEW $617.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Tivity Health 1Q EPS 49c; 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 49C; 23/04/2018 – Tivity Health 1Q Rev $149.9M; 30/04/2018 – Monarch Partners Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Tivity Health; 09/04/2018 – Tivity Health CEO Donato Tramuto Named Chairman of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Leadership Council; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tivity Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TVTY); 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH 1Q REV. $149.9M, EST. $154.4M; 24/04/2018 – Tivity Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – SilverSneakers® Launches Million Pound Challenge

Analysts await Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, down 55.17% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% negative EPS growth.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company has market cap of $869.13 million. It offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and insurance exchanges. It has a 10.53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides access to its WholeHealth Living network primarily to commercial health plans.

Among 2 analysts covering Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tivity Health has $30 highest and $2400 lowest target. $27’s average target is 48.60% above currents $18.17 stock price. Tivity Health had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Chardan Capital Markets maintained Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating.