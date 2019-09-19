Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) Reaches $49.17 52-Week High; Farallon Capital Management Raised Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stake By $138.00 Million

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) stake by 54.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc acquired 3.00 million shares as Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY)’s stock rose 107.05%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 8.50M shares with $393.81M value, up from 5.50 million last quarter. Array Biopharma Inc now has $10.68B valuation. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 22/03/2018 – Array BioPharma Announces Publication of Detailed Phase 3 COLUMBUS Trial Data of Encorafenib and Binimetinib in Melanoma Patients in The Lancet Oncology; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 09/05/2018 – ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $440 MLN; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions

The stock of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) hit a new 52-week high and has $53.60 target or 9.00% above today’s $49.17 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.84B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $53.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $165.69M more. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 13,571 shares traded. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has risen 87.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.46% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Array BioPharma has $4800 highest and $4800 lowest target. $48’s average target is 0.31% above currents $47.85 stock price. Array BioPharma had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of ARRY in report on Friday, July 12 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Tuesday, June 18. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold ARRY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 200.24 million shares or 6.53% less from 214.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 94,600 were accumulated by Qs Ltd Company. 93,250 are owned by Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity. Lpl Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,265 shares. Ubs Oconnor Llc invested in 480,344 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 65,510 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 317,104 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Advsr Lp owns 225,331 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Bailard invested in 0.02% or 5,700 shares. Sei Invests Company invested in 0% or 11,219 shares. State Street reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Prudential reported 173,911 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased Transunion stake by 2.65M shares to 1.67M valued at $122.93M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Zogenix Inc stake by 50,500 shares and now owns 2.00 million shares. Voyager Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.

Analysts await Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, down 55.17% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% negative EPS growth.

