Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) Reaches $46.61 High on Sep, 12; Sterling Capital Management Upped Centurylink (CTL) Holding By $9.64 Million

The stock of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) reached all time high today, Sep, 12 and still has $48.01 target or 3.00% above today’s $46.61 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.75B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $48.01 PT is reached, the company will be worth $52.56 million more. The stock increased 5.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 230,466 shares traded or 26.04% up from the average. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has risen 87.46% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.46% the S&P500.

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 28.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc acquired 876,277 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 3.94M shares with $46.33M value, up from 3.06 million last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $15.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 9.99M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) stake by 35,000 shares to 404,550 valued at $30.30M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 18,605 shares and now owns 13,145 shares. Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt has 0.3% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Westpac stated it has 188,410 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.21% or 30,324 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Connecticut-based Essex Inc has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 393 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Plc holds 0.04% or 6.03 million shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Com invested in 14,688 shares. Moreover, First Finance In has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 36,282 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Old Point Trust And Financial N A holds 0.6% or 99,898 shares in its portfolio. Comerica State Bank owns 314,731 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability owns 1.32M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 253,416 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. On Tuesday, March 12 Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 2,000 shares. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.45 EPS, down 55.17% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% negative EPS growth.