Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) Reaches $42.52 52-Week High; Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lowered Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding

The stock of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) hit a new 52-week high and has $45.92 target or 8.00% above today’s $42.52 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.57B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $45.92 price target is reached, the company will be worth $125.44 million more. The stock decreased 5.51% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.52. About 40,837 shares traded. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has risen 87.46% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.46% the S&P500.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 10.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 604,481 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 5.29 million shares with $128.07M value, down from 5.89 million last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 1.43 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase

Among 2 analysts covering Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eidos Therapeutics has $38 highest and $2800 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is -26.32% below currents $42.52 stock price. Eidos Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.