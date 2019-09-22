Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) Reaches $41.29 After 5.00% Down Move; Rutabaga Capital Management Decreased Its Astronova (ALOT) Position

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased Astronova Inc (ALOT) stake by 46.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 108,051 shares as Astronova Inc (ALOT)’s stock declined 4.35%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 125,743 shares with $3.25 million value, down from 233,794 last quarter. Astronova Inc now has $110.75 million valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 70,805 shares traded or 9.20% up from the average. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 31.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 12/03/2018 – AstroNova Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Astro Aerospace Acquires VTOL Industry Leader Passenger Drone; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft; 05/04/2018 – Astro Malaysia takes battle to online disruptors; 26/04/2018 – iQIYI’s “Hot Blood Dance Crew” Simultaneously Broadcast by Malaysia’s Leading Media Astro and Gains Popularity Overseas; 03/04/2018 – AstroNova: Graeme MacLetchie and Everett Pizzuti to Retire From Board; 06/04/2018 – AstroNova Announces First Commercial Shipments of Trojan™ T4; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING AstroNova Reports Record Bookings, Revenue and Backlog for the Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year

The stock of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.25% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 164,440 shares traded. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has risen 87.46% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.46% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.55B company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $39.23 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EIDX worth $77.30M less.

Analysts await Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, down 55.17% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% negative EPS growth.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.86 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold ALOT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.97 million shares or 5.28% more from 3.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street accumulated 82,205 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 12,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ariel Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. Albert D Mason, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,750 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates reported 0% stake. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 42,426 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 31,207 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantum Cap Management invested 0.85% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 9,512 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 42,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt accumulated 98,950 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2,381 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Matarin Mngmt Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,284 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 16,119 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ALOT’s profit will be $1.20M for 23.10 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by AstroNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $49,044 activity. 1,000 AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) shares with value of $15,974 were bought by WARZALA RICHARD S.