Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) Reaches $40.13 52-Week High; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Volution Group Plc (LON:FAN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Volution Group Plc had 9 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Friday, January 18 with “Buy”. The stock of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) earned “Add” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, March 18. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Monday, January 28 to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital given on Monday, March 25. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”. See Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) latest ratings:

10/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 235.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 226.00 New Target: GBX 235.00 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 226.00 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 170.00 Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 226.00 Maintain

28/01/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Downgrade

18/01/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 226.00 Maintain

The stock of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) hit a new 52-week high and has $43.74 target or 9.00% above today’s $40.13 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.48B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $43.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $133.02 million more. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 89,904 shares traded. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.38 earnings per share, up 72.46% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.38 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eidos Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, makes and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets primarily in the United Kingdom and Northern Europe. The company has market cap of 342.96 million GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, the Ventilation Group and Torin-Sifan. It has a 26.21 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.