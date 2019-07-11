Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) Reaches $39.43 52-Week High; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake

The stock of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) hit a new 52-week high and has $41.80 target or 6.00% above today’s $39.43 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.48B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $41.80 price target is reached, the company will be worth $88.92M more. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 94,683 shares traded. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 29.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 798 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock rose 3.96%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 1,892 shares with $809,000 value, down from 2,690 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $74.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $479.56. About 225,231 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY EQUITY NET FLOWS $26,514 MLN; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Sees ETF Crunch Even as Assets Rise to $6.3 Trillion; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WOBBLE ACROSS EM ASSETS DUE TO TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS & GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS TEMPERED ENTHUSIASM FOR ASSET CLASS; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock earnings easily beat Wall Street expectations; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 19/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS INDIA’S “REFORM-DRIVEN, SELF-SUSTAINING GROWTH IS A CASE IN POINT” TO SUPPORT STRONG CASE FOR EM EQUITIES; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 Revenue to $12.26 Billion From $11.16 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys Into Casa Systems; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock overweight local currency EM debt, sees buffer in spreads

Analysts await Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.38 EPS, up 72.46% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.38 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% negative EPS growth.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Among 2 analysts covering Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eidos Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on July, 15. They expect $6.82 EPS, up 2.40% or $0.16 from last year’s $6.66 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 17.58 P/E if the $6.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.61 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. BlackRock had 9 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Monday, February 25. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $495 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Tuesday, January 29. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.