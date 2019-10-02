Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) Reaches $36.80 After 8.00% Up Move; Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Has 1.32 Sentiment

The stock of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.17% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 117,411 shares traded. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has risen 87.46% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.46% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.38B company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $39.74 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EIDX worth $110.24 million more.

Covenant Transportation Group Inc (CVTI) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 58 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 44 decreased and sold positions in Covenant Transportation Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 10.64 million shares, down from 10.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Covenant Transportation Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 26 Increased: 39 New Position: 19.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Analysts await Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.45 EPS, down 55.17% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% negative EPS growth.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. The company has market cap of $280.94 million. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services. It has a 7.29 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage services and accounts receivable factoring.

Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. for 99,002 shares. Capital Impact Advisors Llc owns 52,523 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ranger Investment Management L.P. has 0.25% invested in the company for 252,209 shares. The Massachusetts-based Portolan Capital Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc., a Arkansas-based fund reported 30,941 shares.

Analysts await Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.66 per share. CVTI’s profit will be $6.09M for 11.53 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.