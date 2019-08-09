Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) Reaches $36.74 After 6.00% Up Move; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 14.60% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 445,892 shares traded or 159.10% up from the average. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has risen 87.46% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.46% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.37B company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $38.94 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EIDX worth $82.26M more.

Among 6 analysts covering Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Gulfport Energy Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Sell”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. FBR Capital maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) rating on Monday, February 25. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $10.5 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Wells Fargo. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, July 15 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group. See Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $2.25 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $6.5 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $9 Maintain

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Among 2 analysts covering Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eidos Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold Gulfport Energy Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.53M are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 14.29M shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Gemmer Asset Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc reported 4,232 shares stake. Firefly Value Prns Limited Partnership holds 9.73 million shares or 8.23% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.4% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 47,633 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability. Personal owns 407,806 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0% or 4,981 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 11,962 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 416,677 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity. $80,600 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) was bought by Wood David M..

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 2.50M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $536.90 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 1.07 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

