Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) Reaches $33.46 After 4.00% Down Move; Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Sellers Increased By 0.05% Their Shorts

The stock of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 180,608 shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.23B company. It was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $32.12 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EIDX worth $49.28M less.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) had an increase of 0.05% in short interest. ENTA’s SI was 2.85 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.05% from 2.85M shares previously. With 350,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s short sellers to cover ENTA’s short positions. The SI to Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 19.22%. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 156,884 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta

Among 2 analysts covering Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eidos Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Analysts await Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.38 EPS, up 72.46% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.38 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,307 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.01% or 3,728 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 252 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc holds 0.01% or 249,772 shares in its portfolio. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 25,234 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 3,498 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Navellier And Associates, a Nevada-based fund reported 10,637 shares. Piedmont Advisors invested 0.02% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Inc invested in 5,360 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,848 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 12,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd accumulated 155,970 shares. Acuta Partners Lc invested 2.77% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology firm focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus , Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It has a 21.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV.

