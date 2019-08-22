Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Contrasting side by side

Both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. On the competitive side is, XBiotech Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential downside is -28.25%. Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 51.16%. Based on the results delivered earlier, XBiotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 18.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats XBiotech Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.