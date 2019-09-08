Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.60 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19. The Current Ratio of rival VIVUS Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -21.26% at a $33 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.8% and 17.1% respectively. About 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats VIVUS Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.