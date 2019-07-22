Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Comparing side by side

Both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 and a Quick Ratio of 19. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a -14.23% downside potential and an average price target of $31.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.2% and 14.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.