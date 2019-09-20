Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) Contrasting side by side

Both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

19 and 19 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential downside is -23.49%. On the other hand, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 359.78% and its consensus target price is $16. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.