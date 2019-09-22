Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Comparison side by side

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 40.48 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19 respectively. Its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $33, with potential downside of -20.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 66.4%. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.