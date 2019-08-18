Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. On the competitive side is, Savara Inc. which has a 12.1 Current Ratio and a 12.1 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Savara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$31.33 is Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -20.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 44.9%. 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Savara Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Savara Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.