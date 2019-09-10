Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Contrasting side by side

Both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Repligen Corporation 74 18.19 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 while its Current Ratio is 19. Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, and a -21.88% downside potential. Repligen Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $110 consensus target price and a 33.85% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Repligen Corporation is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 35.8% and 90.6% respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, Repligen Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Repligen Corporation beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.