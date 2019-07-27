Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 22 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. On the competitive side is, Nightstar Therapeutics plc which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -6.37% at a $31.33 consensus price target. Nightstar Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $25.58 consensus price target and a 0.67% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Nightstar Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares. About 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Nightstar Therapeutics plc

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.