Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Comparing side by side

Since Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.22 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19 and 19 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmuCell Corporation are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$33 is Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -21.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.