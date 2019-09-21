Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 21 506.26 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. On the competitive side is, Homology Medicines Inc. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$33 is Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -20.08%. Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has an average target price of $30, with potential upside of 42.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that Homology Medicines Inc. looks more robust than Eidos Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance while Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.