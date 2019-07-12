Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 11.4 and 11.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -21.62% at a $31.33 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 61.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Gossamer Bio Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.