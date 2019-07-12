Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Contrasting side by side

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 53 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 and a Quick Ratio of 19. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.4 and has 14.4 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The downside potential is -21.14% for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $31.33. Competitively Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $82.67, with potential upside of 44.96%. Based on the data shown earlier, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 61.4%. Competitively, 4.4% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.