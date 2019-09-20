Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Contrasting side by side

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 90.35 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 and a Quick Ratio of 19. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential downside is -24.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.8% and 21.7% respectively. 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Cue Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.