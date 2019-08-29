Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Comparison side by side

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -24.07% for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $33. On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc.’s potential upside is 191.07% and its average target price is $22.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than Eidos Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.