Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 26.13 N/A 0.07 262.60

Table 1 demonstrates Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 while its Current Ratio is 19. Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a -14.31% downside potential and an average target price of $31.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.2% and 63.9% respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 61.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.