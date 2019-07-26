Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Contrasting side by side

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 23.06 N/A -5.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 while its Current Ratio is 19. Meanwhile, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $31.33, with potential downside of -11.75%. Competitively the consensus target price of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75, which is potential 64.84% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 61.4% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.