Eidelman Virant Capital Upped Position in Seachange Intl (SEAC) by $351,000; Lonestar Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Pg&E (PCG)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 351,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 984,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 633,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 370,610 shares traded or 6.93% up from the average. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q EPS 58c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.65 million shares traded or 14.56% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kemnay Advisory Svcs reported 115,969 shares stake. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 89,600 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 30,038 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd stated it has 300,170 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0.01% or 811,921 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). World Asset Management Inc has 27,849 shares. 278,000 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com has 204 shares. Moreover, Sachem Head Cap Management Limited Partnership has 8.47% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.50M shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: BlackBerry Falls On Downbeat Sales; New Age Beverages Shares Jump – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E formalizes deal to resolve wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E noteholders ready to invest $29.2B in reorg plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Turn Lower; Crude Oil Down Over 2% – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 107,698 shares to 325,740 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $189.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 23,450 shares to 107,105 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,773 shares, and cut its stake in Graftech Internation.