Eidelman Virant Capital Upped Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) Holding; Sands Capital Management Position in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 969,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Noodles & Company Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 410,762 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 72,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.39M, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 220,367 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES

More notable recent MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 17, 2019 : ARRY, BYND, QQQ, BP, CHWY, AMD, QURE, ECA, FB, TEVA, GE, NLY – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) CEO Deep Kalra on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,229 shares to 30,859 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 376,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Noodles & Co. opens in Oconomowoc – Milwaukee Business Journal” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noodles chairman steps down – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Noodles & Company Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noodles & Company Is A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noodles & Company comparable sales rose 4.8% in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 17,566 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Ims Capital holds 0.08% or 13,868 shares. Mill Road Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 4.80 million shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 61,703 shares. Granite Point Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Bancorp Of America De accumulated 7,438 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 17,308 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,612 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Hap Trading Limited Liability Company reported 220,919 shares. 22,999 are owned by Morgan Stanley. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Aqr Management Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 35,186 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 45,783 shares.