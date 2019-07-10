Eidelman Virant Capital Upped Its Holding in Red Lion Hotels (RLH) by $440,000; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Lifted Its Holding by $511.79 Million

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1924018% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.76M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $304.2. About 1.64 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 765,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 411,922 shares traded or 334.70% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 21.77% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q Rev $38.5M; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, LLC SUBSIDIARY OF WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO CONSULTING AGREEMENTS WITH ROGER BLOSS, BERNARD (BERNIE) MOYLE WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2020; 14/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – FUNDS FROM $30 MLN TERM LOAN WILL BE PRIMARILY USED FOR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED KNIGHTS INN ACQUISITION; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 15/05/2018 – The Island by Hotel RL Opens in Fort Walton Beach, Florida; 08/05/2018 – RLH Corp Appoints Nate Troup Chief Acctg Officer; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Credit Facility Agreement With Deutsche Bank; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – BLOSS & MOYLE AGREED TO END THEIR EMPLOYMENT WITH CO EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018, AND START THEIR CONSULTING WORK ON JUNE 1, 2018; 06/03/2018 RLH Corporation Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9 Million

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M. Shares for $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna. 3,000 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $720,480.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Gp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Davis R M holds 0.02% or 1,566 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Ltd holds 0.29% or 14,047 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,065 shares. Moreover, First Long Island Investors Ltd Company has 2.89% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Texas-based Oxbow Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kemnay Advisory holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 56,105 shares. 227,106 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Old National State Bank In invested in 0.7% or 50,247 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.76% or 6.19M shares in its portfolio. Central National Bank accumulated 34,733 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va accumulated 2.3% or 28,665 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 2.90M shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Com owns 10,683 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 824,666 shares to 15.14M shares, valued at $757.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altair Engr Inc by 8,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,345 shares, and cut its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 21,657 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 148,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 2.04 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 1.30M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp invested in 32,931 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 51,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 461,730 shares. Marathon Capital Management holds 0.57% or 159,090 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 10,911 shares. Bamco Incorporated holds 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) or 100,000 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 49,063 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 3,474 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Columbia Pacific Advisors Ltd holds 500,000 shares or 9.39% of its portfolio.