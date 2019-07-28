Eidelman Virant Capital Upped Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $700,925; As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Declined, Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 750 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,268 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 billion, down from 18,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 65.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,277 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 20,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (Put) by 16,700 shares to 58,100 shares, valued at $11.04B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,400 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (Put).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.