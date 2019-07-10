Eidelman Virant Capital Trimmed Bancorp Del (TBBK) Stake by $800,000; Wedge Capital Management L LP Maintains Stake in Sysco (SYY)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,348 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 179,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 136,495 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 52,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,887 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, up from 161,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.06. About 1.95M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 81.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.11 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $11.21M for 11.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 303,000 shares to 633,000 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garde Class A by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 12,687 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) or 75,940 shares. Frontier Capital Limited stated it has 4.33 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 297,313 shares. Indexiq Lc invested in 0.05% or 193,284 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 5,432 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 504,530 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 28,580 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Company stated it has 311,607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,877 shares. First Advsr LP holds 48,427 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Rhumbline Advisers has 69,765 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eidelman Virant Cap invested in 79,348 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,803 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 498,958 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 210,851 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 35,000 shares. Cambridge Tru reported 7,519 shares. Wade G W accumulated 19,837 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Park National Oh stated it has 0.37% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 110,000 shares. Loudon Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.47% or 7,312 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt holds 0.02% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 5,563 shares. Symphony Asset Lc holds 0.23% or 13,221 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability reported 9,146 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) by 94,187 shares to 856,101 shares, valued at $44.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) by 635,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. Shares for $1.47 million were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S.

