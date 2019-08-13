Eidelman Virant Capital Stake in Royce Value Cf (RVT) Lifted by $964,600; Rutabaga Capital Management Raised The Container Store Group (TCS) Position

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Royce Value Cf (RVT) by 368.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 74,200 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 94,330 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 20,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Royce Value Cf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 136,715 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Container Store Group Inc (TCS) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 304,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.80% . The hedge fund held 831,103 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 526,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Container Store Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 157,570 shares traded. The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) has declined 7.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TCS News: 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP – ISSUES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF FLAT TO UP 1%; 16/03/2018 Container Store Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE 4Q EPS 18C; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $0.27 TO $0.37 AND ADJ EPS OF $0.35 TO $0.45; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group Sees FY Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC TCS.N FY SHR VIEW $0.42, REV VIEW $884.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group Sees FY EPS 27c-EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 05/04/2018 – CPSC: MIZCO SOLD RECALLED CHARGING STATIONS AT CONTAINER STORE; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF $880 TO $890 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold TCS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 2.64% less from 38.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Llc holds 0.02% in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) or 21,146 shares. 171,309 were reported by Geode. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 860,010 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 0% or 3 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 22,453 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 20,189 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northern reported 171,315 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 20,348 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 19,782 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 17,019 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 90,049 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Company reported 95,868 shares stake. Rutabaga Cap Limited Com Ma reported 831,103 shares. Blackrock owns 1.07 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Container Store Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Reliance shares see biggest intraday gain in a decade; rivals hit by disruption fears – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Container Store +10% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Container Store -25% after soft earnings, JPMorgan downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G CEO David Taylor pushes for board diversity (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 72,383 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 110,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,279 shares, and cut its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 0.01% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 1.49M shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 460,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Cls Invests Limited Liability reported 0.16% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Walleye Trading Ltd Co invested in 19,084 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 163,004 shares. 641,272 are held by First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 62,282 shares. 13,107 are owned by Stephens Inc Ar. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 2 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Company invested in 81,402 shares. Carroll Financial Associates owns 0% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 1,041 shares. M&T Retail Bank invested in 0% or 16,934 shares. Css Lc Il holds 18,542 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.