Eidelman Virant Capital Stake in Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Has Raised as Market Value Declined; Sadoff Investment Management Raised Position in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) by $377,975

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 663,501 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The institutional investor held 765,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 20,286 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q Rev $38.5M; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – 2018 MIDSCALE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR EXPECTED TO INCREASE 1 PERCENT TO 3 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, LLC SUBSIDIARY OF WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FOR $27M CASH; 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 09/05/2018 – Red Lion Controls Announces Crimson 3.1 Support for OPC Unified Architecture; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q EPS 6c; 17/04/2018 – Red Lion Controls Adds PID Controller Capabilities for Complete HMI Solution

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,190 shares to 733,198 shares, valued at $50.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,279 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons to Be Cautious on MGIC Investment Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DCP Midstream LP (DCP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mortgage Insurance Stocks – It’s Go Time – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

