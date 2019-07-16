Eidelman Virant Capital Stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) Has Increased by $339,000; Servicenow Com (NOW) Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Boosted Its Position by $2.32 Million as Share Price Rose

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 969,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Noodles & Company Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 314,342 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES IN 2Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NOW) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 9,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.56M, up from 94,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $301.1. About 703,883 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Com (NYSE:ALK) by 137,443 shares to 19,800 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,475 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Grw Etf (IWF).