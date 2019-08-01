Eidelman Virant Capital Stake in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Has Lowered as Shares Rose; Newmont Mng (NEM) Shareholder Sprott Has Decreased Stake

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 47,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 97,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 144,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 4.02M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 78.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 104,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 27,663 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 131,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 5.57M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $33.04M for 133.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 55,000 shares to 765,000 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles & Company Class A (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Royce Value Cf (NYSE:RVT).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.21 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.