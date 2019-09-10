Eidelman Virant Capital Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Upped by $700,925; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined While Jolley Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $319,166

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 65.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 33,277 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 20,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 8.23M shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Investment Incorporated Adv owns 24,661 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Westchester Capital Management invested in 105,967 shares or 2.45% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Umb Bankshares N A Mo reported 121,496 shares. Pennsylvania-based Inr Advisory Services Ltd Llc has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blue Chip Prtnrs invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). D E Shaw Com reported 1.45 million shares stake. Central Bankshares Co has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thompson Invest Management accumulated 1.06% or 102,557 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1.53% or 130,000 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc reported 18,682 shares. Ally invested in 105,000 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Sterneck Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,504 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Capital Mgmt has 29,346 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kanawha Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 226,913 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hourglass Ltd Llc has 268,337 shares. Shelton Cap reported 2.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 175,348 are held by Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd. Grand Jean Cap Incorporated reported 7,500 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Puzo Michael J accumulated 10,620 shares. Thomasville Bancshares holds 0.21% or 20,763 shares in its portfolio. Boston Limited Liability stated it has 240,683 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited invested 1.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kistler holds 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 15,030 shares. Regions Fin Corporation invested in 1.28M shares or 0.79% of the stock.

