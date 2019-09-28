Eidelman Virant Capital Raised Seachange Intl (SEAC) Stake by $351,000; Market Value Rose; Argyle Capital Management Has Increased Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding by $2.22 Million; Stock Value Rose

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 1.31 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 351,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 984,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 633,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 370,610 shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M; 27/03/2018 SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on April 16, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Non-GAAP Income From Operations 10c/Share; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold SEAC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.84 million shares or 15.56% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 254,435 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). 1,320 are held by Morgan Stanley. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 10,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Roumell Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.61M shares or 5.45% of its portfolio. Caprock Grp invested in 21,960 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Group holds 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) or 1.74 million shares. Bridgeway Mgmt accumulated 124,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Eidelman Virant holds 0.74% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 984,000 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 665,043 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corp invested in 187,926 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $189.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 23,450 shares to 107,105 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 31,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,111 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $219,232 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by PONS ROBERT M, worth $29,400.

